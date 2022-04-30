DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In leiu of Cinco de Mayo next week, next weekend Joe Moreno is organizing their 10th anniversary of Ganzo’s Cinco de Mayo 5K. The race is benefitting the Quad City Autism Center, and Michelle Smyth shares her gratitude and excitement for this year’s race. Ganzo’s Mexican Restaurant hosts an amazing after party for race participants and anyone else wanting to celebrate Cinco de Mayo!

Ganzo’s Cinco de Mayo 5K

When: Saturday, May 7

Sombrero Shuffle - 8:30 a.m.

5K - 9:00 a.m.

Where: Ganzo’s Mexican Restaurant // 3923 N. Marquette St., Davenport

