10th Anniversary of Ganzo’s Cinco de Mayo 5K
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 7:45 AM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In leiu of Cinco de Mayo next week, next weekend Joe Moreno is organizing their 10th anniversary of Ganzo’s Cinco de Mayo 5K. The race is benefitting the Quad City Autism Center, and Michelle Smyth shares her gratitude and excitement for this year’s race. Ganzo’s Mexican Restaurant hosts an amazing after party for race participants and anyone else wanting to celebrate Cinco de Mayo!
When: Saturday, May 7
Sombrero Shuffle - 8:30 a.m.
5K - 9:00 a.m.
Where: Ganzo’s Mexican Restaurant // 3923 N. Marquette St., Davenport
