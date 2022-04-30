Advertisement

Comprehensive Prosthetics and Orthotics Amputee Golf Outing

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 7:54 AM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - April is Limb Loss Awareness Month and Stacy Powers with Comprehensive Prosthetics and Orthotics invites viewers to participate in their Amputee Golf Outing this year. The growth in CPO’s amputee golf outing with starting 4 years ago with 60 golfers and now having close to 144 golfers, more than doubling in participants. CPO began this golf outing as an idea to have amputees, physicians, therapists all come together to see the progress their patients have made.

CPO Amputee Golf Outing

When: Friday, July 15

Where: Palmer Hills Golf Course // 2999 Middle Rd., Davenport

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

spowers@cpousa.com // 563-271-6185

