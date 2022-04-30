Advertisement

Cornbelt 24-Hour Run in Eldridge

By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -”It’s the longest-running timed running event in the United States.”

Bonnie Busch reflects on how the premise--twenty-four hours of competitive running--is a very long and unique race, indeed! Busch and Chris Harper, both with Cornbelt Running Club discuss the annual run and it’s rich history. This year’s 41st Annual CBRC 24 Hour Run is set to start at 7 a.m. on April 30 at North Scott High School in Eldridge.

The Cornbelt Running Club is a nonprofit Road Runners Club of America and USA Track & Field affiliated running club dedicated to promoting running and walking in the bi-state area. Membership in the CBRC is open to all regardless of age or ability.

Cornbelt Running Club / (563) 326-1942

Looking for the ultimate challenge? Sign up now for the 41st Annual CBRC 24 Hour Run! April 30th to May 1st, North...

Posted by Cornbelt Running Club on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

