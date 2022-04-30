Advertisement

Crossroads Cultural Connections lifts Henry County through music and artists

Crossroads Cultural Connections
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Crossroads Cultural Connections is a new non-profit organization dedicated to the growth and vitality of Henry County and the surrounding area through the celebration of live music and the performing arts.

John Taylor, President of Crossroads Cultural Connections, reinforces that the group’s true mission is all about forging relationships through music that would not otherwise come together.

Among the projects are the “Sunday Getaway Concert Series”. This is a music series which travels between Cambridge, Bishop Hill, and Galva that brings great live music to the area almost every Sunday in 2022. They have also launched a Visiting Artist Series for area schools. Additionally, the Levitt AMP Galva Music Series will start up on May 29 at Wiley Park which is always free entertainment. Heartland Connections (livestreaming events) is also addressed.

To learn more about Crossroads Cultural Connections, ways to get involved, here is the event calendar visit xroadscc.org or the group’s Facebook page at facebook.com/CrossroadsCulturalConnections. The phone number is (309) 306-2758 and email access is at crossroadsculturalconnections@gmail.com

