‘Empty the Shelters’ National Adoption Event is May 2-15

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Empty the Shelters is back. From May 2 – 15, Bissell Pet Foundation will sponsor reduced adoption fees all across the country to $25 or less per dog or cat to help pets find loving homes. This event will be hosted nationwide in more than 275 shelters across 40 states.

Empty the Shelters is BPF’s largest program. If you’re unable to adopt, please give to the ETS fund (HERE), where 100% of your contribution will help a shelter pet find a forever home.

Celina Rippel, Humane Society of Scott County, joins QCL to talk about the national adoption campaign. She brought “Ruger”---a dog now available for adoption---to the show so viewers can consider providing him a forever home. HSSC is currently at or above capacity with homeless animals. Check your local shelter participant’s website for “Empty the Shelter” event hours, applications, and adoption processing procedures.

