Erik Brewed his Beer of the Month

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Erik Maitland, Head Meteorologist at KWQC, shares his beer of the month and this month, it’s one he brewed himself! Wake Brewing invited Erik to help brew one of his favorite beers, Tales Of Brave Ulysses Porter. Brewmaster Justen Parris from Wake Brewing joins the sampling of the beer and explains the process they go through to create this lovely, smooth Vanilla Porter. This beer is on tap now, and with every pint sold - $1 goes to Kings Harvest Animal Shelter in Davenport.

