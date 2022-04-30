Advertisement

Breezy night

Cooler Sunday
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - It has been a breezy day with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s, but that has come to an end. By the evening, the storms will be east of the area and there will be mostly cloudy skies overnight. Sunday will be breezy and cooler with highs around 60. Other than a sprinkle or two in northern counties, it will be a dry and mostly cloudy day. Monday will start in the mid-40s with highs near 60 with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 48°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Breezy, cooler, mostly cloudy. High: 56°. Wind: W 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Winds calming down. Low: 44°. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

It'll be cloudy, breezy and cooler today, with highs only reaching the 50's.
Breezy & Cooler Today
