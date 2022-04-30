A FIRST ALERT DAY is in effect tornado watch in effect until 8PM for some Illinois counties

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- A tornado watch is in effect for areas along and east of the Mississippi river until 8PM.

Until 8PM (KWQC)

Showers and storms will intensify as they move into NW Illinois this afternoon. They will also be moving at around 40mph to the NE. Isolated tornadoes are possible along with ping pong sized hail and 70mph wind gusts. Don’t be surprised to hear sirens go off this afternoon either. Now is the time to make sure you have a plan of action in case a warning is issued for you immediate area.

A MARGINAL TO SLIGHT RISK will be in effect for the TV6 viewing area today. (KWQC)

Eastern Iowa and Northern Illinois will be the focus of some vigorous showers and thunderstorms across the region during the afternoon hours today, with some storms possibly becoming strong to severe. The severe weather event will start with storms developing out of the west by late morning and tracking into the eastern counties this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has put much of the TV6 viewing area at a LEVEL 1/MARGINAL RISK to LEVEL 2/SLIGHT RISK for severe storms. Damaging winds, large hail, and brief heavy rain will be the main threats, with a good chance for some isolated tornadoes. Be “Sky Aware” and keep alert to changing weather conditions through the day. Make sure you have several outlets to receive warnings during this period.

A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect from 11 AM until 6 PM. Main threats: Damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes. (KWQC)

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

