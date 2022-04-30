Friends of Vander Veer Plant Sale underway through Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Friday was the biggest turnout ever for the first day of the Friends of Vander Veer’s most important fundraiser of the year.

Natasha Sottos, President of The Friends of Vander Veer, was very excited to see park patrons and plant lovers busily shop to buy stock to grow in their gardens. It was estimated that over 500 folks stopped by to support beautification at one of the most beloved parks in the Quad Cities.

In two separate reports for QCL, Paula Sands of TV6 visits with Sottos and gives us a look at the huge conservatory greenhouse filled with an outstanding selection of greenery. The annual event features thousands of annuals, perennials, and tropicals that went on sale to the public on April 29. Hours are Friday 1 to 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Plant experts and master gardeners will be on site to offer advice about which plants to choose for your yard.

Proceeds support The Friends of Vander Veer in their mission to fund beauty and education at the City of Davenport park. The sale is held inside the Conservatory at Vander Veer, 215 W. Central Park, Davenport. Follow the organization on Facebook.

