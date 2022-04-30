Knox County Deputy killed during chase identified

KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of the Deputy that was killed Friday during a chase.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, Deputy Nicholas D. Weist, 34, was hit by a suspect vehicle. Life-saving measures were attempted on the scene, but Weist died from his injuries. The Sheriff’s Department says Weist began his career with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office as a road deputy on May 22, 2018.

According to troopers:

The Galesburg Police Department responded at about 8 a.m. Friday to a report of a suspect with a gun at the Circle K Gas Station on Main Street in Galesburg.

Two officers attempted to make a traffic stop, but the suspect, later identified as Daylon K. Richardson, 22, of Granite City continued to drive north on US Highway 150.

A Knox County Sheriff’s deputy set up spike strips at the intersection of US Highway 150 at 150 Avenue, in Henry County, where he was struck by Richardson’s car.

The car then crashed into a field north of the intersection. Galesburg police arrested Richardson after a brief foot chase, according to troopers.

According to troopers, Galesburg City Hall has been designated as the collection point for anyone wishing to support the Knox County Sheriff’s Office with food, flowers, or gifts.

