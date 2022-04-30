Advertisement

Registration open for Miss Iowa’s Princess Camp June 8-11 in Davenport

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 9:12 AM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -If you are looking for a unique, magically-fun, non-competitive “camp” for girls ages 5-12 that promotes the development of self-confidence and stronger self expression, Miss Iowa’s Princess Camp might be the perfect environment for the young ladies in your family.

MIss Iowa Grace Lynn Keller discusses all the details of the camp and how the girls are mentored by Miss Iowa, Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen and our local titleholders. The camp is June 8-11 at the Adler Theatre and coincides with the Miss Iowa Scholarship Competition.

Deadline to register is Saturday, May 7. 2022. Space is limited. Princesses must be at least 5 years of age and no older than 12 by the Miss Iowa competition held in June. Many girls that have participated in the Princess Camp have gone on to compete and win Miss Iowa.

Parents and guardians are welcome to stay with their children for all of the day’s activities or drop off and pick up for each session. Link for registration is HERE. For more information, call (319) 850-2276 or email princess@missiowa.com.

Here’s a look at this year’s Princess Camp schedule. Have YOU signed your daughter or granddaughter up for Miss Iowa’s...

Posted by Miss Iowa’s Princess Camp on Friday, April 29, 2022

