Residents react to fallen Knox County deputy

KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - Many in Knox County are still processing the death of a Knox County deputy Friday morning.

“We are just really heartbroken and shocked,” said Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin.

“It’s tragic. We got many phone calls just to see if we had heard about it,” said Sherri Kremer, a Galesburg resident. ”When you are born and raised in this community, and you know so many police officers, whether it’s Galesburg or Knox County, or Henry County, they are all just a big part of the community. You just care about them because they are your friends. There are just many prayers going out to that family, and to the police departments.”

Galesburg resident Kenneth Holmes said he was shocked to hear the news when he woke up.

“Everybody should increase the peace, you know. Stop the violence, you know,” Holmes said. “It’s about living one day at a time, and people should just stop doing all the violence.”

Karlin knew the deputy personally.

“He was a good man, and just a competent police officer, and deputy,” Karlin said. “We just are all shocked. He is one of us. I immediately went up to the scene and examined it myself, and met with law enforcement. We rely on them so much. I can’t do my job if it weren’t for the hard work of the deputies and the police officers and law enforcement in Knox County.”

The Illinois State Police said it is currently securing search warrants for additional evidence, and gathering public and police video recordings.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.