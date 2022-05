DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Soulful Sounds of Motown is coming to the Taxslayer Center on May 7th. Kellen Myers, owner of Myers Production, and owner of KDA productions, Karen Roebuck share their excitement for this unique performance!

Soulful Sounds of Motown

When: May 7th | 7:30 p.m.

Where: Taxslayer Center, Moline

Tickets: Purchase here

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.