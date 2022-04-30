Timber Lake Playhouse in Mount Carroll to reopen after two years

MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. (KWQC) - Timber Lake Playhouse will open its doors back up on May 7th, after being closed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are very excited be [sic] opening our campus on Saturday!” said Dan Danielowski, TLP Executive Director in a press release to TV6. “We have not been able to allow patrons into the back campus area for the past two years due to COVID. We hope many of our patrons are able to take advantage of this opportunity.”

According to a press release, several events are planned for opening day, including tours of the theatre and new Rehearsal Pavilion from noon until 6 p.m.

There will also be an outdoor beer garden open with food from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Plus, there will be open auditions for high school students to audition for the summer musicals from noon to 4 p.m. Those musicals are “Jimmy Buffet’s Escape to Margaritaville (June 1 – 11), Annie (June 30 – July 10), Legally Blonde (July 14 – 24), and We Will Rock You (August 11 – 21).”

At the end of opening day, there will be a concert featuring “Big Band sounds of The Rock River Jazz Band.”

You can find out more about opening day by clicking here.

