Westbound lane of I-280 bridge to temporarily close May 3

(KWQC) - The westbound lane of the I-280 Bridge will close from Illinois 92 in Rock Island to Rockingham Road in Davenport on May 3.

This is a temporary closure and will start at 7 p.m. and is set to reopen at 10 p.m.

The eastbound lanes will remain open.

According to a press release, “The closure is necessary to perform traffic control and maintenance on the Sgt. John F. Baker Jr. Mississippi River Bridge.”

There will be a detour route posted.

