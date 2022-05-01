Advertisement

Wanted Biggsville man arrested for possession of methamphetamine

Brandon Buchanan
Brandon Buchanan(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BIGGSVILLE, Illinois (KWQC) - A Biggsville man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Brandon Buchanan was arrested for Possession of methamphetamine under 5 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, a McDonough County warrant, and a Des Moines County, Iowa warrant.

Deputies say on Saturday, April 30th at approximately 5:30 p.m., sheriff’s deputies located Buchanan in Biggsville after receiving information he was wanted on warrants. During the arrest for the warrants, Buchanan was searched and found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Buchanan is currently being housed in the Henderson County Jail without bond on the Henderson County charges, the McDonough County warrant for possession of controlled substance; $7,500 10% bond, and the Des Moines County warrant for violation of probation; $10,000 full amount bond.

Over 500 pounds of prescription drugs collected by QCA police departments
