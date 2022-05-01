Breezy & Cooler Today

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Don’t look for much in the way of sunshine today—clouds will stick with us through the afternoon hours along with a few sprinkles of rain. It will be breezy and cooler, with highs only reaching upper 40′s to lower 50′s north, to the mid to upper 50′s in our southern counties. Partial clearing takes place overnight into Monday. The work week looks to be rather unsettled with rain chances off and on through the period. Expect highs in the 50′s to low 60′s, with lows in the 40′s through the end of the week. Sunshine and a bit more warmth should return by Saturday.

TODAY: Cloudy, breezy and cooler. A few sprinkles/drizzle possible. High: 55°. Wind: W 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Evening clouds, then partial clearing overnight. Low: 43°. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Scattered clouds and some sun. A slight chance for showers by evening. Cool. High: 64°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

