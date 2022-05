KNOX CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Knox County Highway Department has announced Highway 3 to be closed Monday, May 2nd.

It will be closed between Oneida and 2600N from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m, according to a Facebook post.

Officials say the closure is due to the replacement of a cross-road culvert.

