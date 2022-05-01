Advertisement

Law enforcement agencies react to Knox County line of duty death

Deputy Nicholas Weist died Friday after being hit by a fleeing vehicle.
By Jenna Jackson
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(KWQC) - Law enforcement agencies around Illinois and Iowa are reacting to the line of duty death of Knox County Deputy Nicholas Weist.

Deputy Weist was assisting Galesburg Police Friday during a police chase. According to officials, Deputy Weist was setting up spike strips when the suspect, Daylon K. Richardson, 22, hit him with his vehicle.

Deputy Weist died on the scene.

Several law enforcement agencies have issued statements, reacting to the death.

“Simple words cannot express the profound grief we feel at the loss of our friend, colleague and law enforcement brother Nick Weist,” Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge President Chris Southwood said. “Nick died performing a job he loved, protecting the citizens of Knox County, and his heroic sacrifice will always be remembered.”

“Every law enforcement officer knows the worst can happen every time they go to work, but heroes like Nick still put on a badge every day to serve and protect their fellow citizens,” said Shawn Roselieb, Executive Director of the FOP Labor Council, the labor union that represents Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies. “Nick was a dedicated public servant. His loss touches everyone, and he will be deeply and sorely missed.”

“Law enforcement of Knox County, and all of Illinois, are hurting after suffering a tremendous loss with the line of duty death of a Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas D. Weist,” said Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly. “The State Police extend our heartfelt prayers, support, and love to the Knox County Deputy Weist’s family, friends, and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. There is no safety or justice without the law, there is no law without law enforcement, and there is no law enforcement without brave souls like Deputy Weist. The Illinois State Police are working with our local law enforcement partners to investigate this terrible crime and pursue maximum justice under the law.”

Meanwhile, several law enforcement agencies have changed profile pictures to the Knox County Sheriff’s badge with a black line through it.

According to troopers, Galesburg City Hall has been designated as the collection point for anyone wishing to support the Knox County Sheriff’s Office with food, flowers, or gifts.

