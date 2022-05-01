Local businesses react to recent attempted robbery

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Staff members at Wide River Winery are still reflecting on Thursday’s attempted robbery that resulted in one of their coworkers sustaining serious injuries.

“Horrified and very, very upset. Just violated and disappointed,” said Liz Quinn, owner of Wide River Winery. “We have a lot of heart and attachment to this place, and to the village of East Davenport. That these people think they can come in and do this to another human being who is doing their job. We’re just trying to provide a nice wine experience locally and provide some fun and happiness to this area. To have that destroyed was hard. It’s just so crazy. This happens at 5:30 in the evening, and our customers like to come here after work and have a happy hour glass of wine.”

Ellen Keil at nearby Mary’s Diamonds and Jewelry said it was horrifying and disheartening to hear about the incident.

“They are our neighbors. You hear about things happening in our community so close to home, and hopefully, it is a call for the community to come out and stand up for each other,” Keil said. “Just trying to come to grips with it mentally is kind of challenging even. It’s cause for a little time to sharpen our security skills for sure.”

In a moment of tragedy, Quinn said she is grateful for the supportive community.

“Our neighbors in the village of East Davenport have been wonderful,” Quinn said. “The outpouring of community love and support has been amazing.”

Quinn said her employee is still recovering and she is one of the strongest people she knows.

