Over 500 pounds of prescription drugs collected by QCA police departments

By Samson Kimani
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MOLINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Moline, East Moline, Silvis, Colona, and Milan Police Departments as well as Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office each helped host the DEA Drug Take-back Day Saturday.

Over 500 pounds of prescription drugs, medicine, and opioids were collected today by the six departments. This is the eleventh year that local police departments have participated in the nationwide event and organizers say it’s been important each year as medicine disposed of in an incorrect way can become a public health issue.

“Some individuals sometimes flush them down the toilet and that’s a hazard,” Carlos Jimenez, MLK Community Center Prevention Manager said. “So what we do, we have this (event) available for the public so that we can dispose of them in a safe place, in police departments.”

Nation-wide last year, about 372 tons of prescription medicine were collected at almost 5,000 sites across the country.

