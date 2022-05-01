PV grabs a Drake Relays championship on the final day

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The Pleasant Valley Spartans avoided near disaster in the 110 meter shuttle relay to turn it into a victory celebration as Drake Relays champions. Daniel Zietlow clipped the final hurdle in the third leg, but was able to lunge past the line to allow Makhi Wilson to hurdle his way to the finish line to take first place. The Spartans ran a time of 59.72, which won the high school event by a half second. Pleasant Valley would also grab a fourth place finish in the girls 4x800 relay.

Ellie Rickersen of Northeast followed up her third place finish in the 100 meter hurdles on Friday, with a second place finish in the 400 meter hurdles on Saturday. The senior won her heat, with her time holding up to finish runner up.

Saturday also saw a couple of third place finishes. The Assumption Knights were second runners up in the 4x100 relay, while Bellevue’s Alex Pitts finished third in the boys 400 meter hurdles.

