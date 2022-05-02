2 facing charges after robbing, assaulting a man in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two Davenport people are facing several charges after court documents show they assaulted and robbed another man.

According to court documents, Robert Jermaine Johnson, 38, of Davenport is charged with Assault While Displaying a Weapon, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, 1st-degree Robbery, all felony charges, plus a misdemeanor charge of Assault with Injury.

Court documents also show Tityana Tanesha Woodland, 26, of Davenport is charged with Assault While Displaying a Weapon, Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, and 1st-degree Robbery, all felony charges.

According to the arresting documents for Johnson, on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Johnson’s residence on Warren St., Johnson displayed a firearm, forced another man to undress, and demanded money. According to police, Johnson then hit the man with the firearm in the head multiple times which caused contusions, lacerations, and an intracranial hemorrhage.

According to the arresting documents for Woodland, at the same time and date and at the same residence on Warren St., police say Woodland was armed with a pistol, pointed the gun at the man, and demanded money. Court records show the man gave Woodland $70. Police say as Woodland was leaving the home, she shot her gun at the man.

In the court documents, police say they located one spent shell casing on the scene.

Both Johnson and Woodland’s bond is currently set at $25,000 cash only. Both of their preliminary hearings are set for May 12, 2022, at 2 p.m.

