Civil War revolvers owned by U.S. Grant expected to fetch $1-3 million at Rock Island auction

Auction to be held May 13-15
Rock Island Auction Company
By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Civil War artifacts are a hot commodity among collectors. Anything gifted, owned or used by U.S. President and Union General Ulysses S. Grant is even hotter. That’s why next week’s auction at Rock Island Auction Company is making headlines.

Seth Isaacson, historian at Rock Island Auction Company, discusses the significance of the Civil War, why these items are so popular among collectors and how nearly any interested party can afford to build a collection of Civil War items-era items. Many firearm and sword models are fairly inexpensive--especially functioning replicas usually priced under $500.

On the flip side, some of the most valuable items sold at the auction house are Civil War artifacts. A pair of Ulysses S. Grant’s Remington New Model Army revolvers will be featured in the May Premiere Event and have an estimated value for auction at $1-3 million. The ivory grips on these exquisitely engraved masterworks feature carvings that honor the future 18th president.

This May Premiere Event Auction---to be held May 13-15--will also offer very rare Confederate firearms and swords and other highly collectible artifacts. See the full catalog HERE. The public is welcome to view these special items in person on “Preview Day”, Thursday, May 12 at Rock Island Auction Company.

