More rain moves in late Monday

Another rain system to close out the work week
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

Well, here we go again! Rain will move back into the QCA as we go through our Monday evening. Overnight and early Tuesday showers, even a few thunder rumbles, will be

moving across the region. The rain should taper off midday Tuesday after some areas could receive up to an inch of rain. Wednesday looks dry before more rain swings in

for Thursday and Friday. Again, some areas could get some heavy downpours along with a few thunderstorms along the way. Things look to take a turn, this weekend, as a

pattern change looks to bring warmer air across the region. Highs stay in the 50s Tuesday, with low to mid 60s through Friday. Saturday, we’ll be dry with mid 60s to

near 70, Sunday brings temps well into the 70s with 80s possible Monday!

TONIGHT: CLOUDY & BREEZY. SCATTERED SHOWERS. A FEW RUMBLES OF THUNDER. LOW: 49. WIND: NE/E - 15/30

TUESDAY: SHOWERS AND STORMS IN THE MORNING. DRYING IN THE AFTERNOON. WINDY & COOL. HIGH: 54°. WIND: NE/N - 15/30

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HIGH: 65°.

Latest News

Overcast and cool start to the week
Overcast and cool start to the week
Headlines
Cooler Monday
It'll be cloudy, breezy and cooler today, with highs only reaching the 50's.
Breezy & Cooler Today