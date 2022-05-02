Do you have unclaimed property or money in Rock Island County?

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - $34 million is waiting to be claimed in Rock Island County. That’s according to Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs.

According to a press release, the money is “waiting to be claimed under the office’s I-Cash program, which safeguards unpaid life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts and unused rebate cards until they can be returned to their owner.”

In Rock Island County alone, there are nearly 204,000 unclaimed properties.

“It’s often a surprise for people to find out they have an overlooked investment account or final paycheck they forgot to grab. We aim to rectify that oversight, and it’s easier than ever to do,” Frerichs said. “This money and property belong to the residents of Illinois. It should be in their pocketbook rather than the state’s safe.”

According to the press release, one in four people who check the state’s I-Cash program will find unclaimed property or money.

To find out if you have unclaimed property or money, you can click here.

