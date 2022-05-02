Advertisement

Do you have unclaimed property or money in Rock Island County?

(Pexels)
By Jenna Jackson
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - $34 million is waiting to be claimed in Rock Island County. That’s according to Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs.

According to a press release, the money is “waiting to be claimed under the office’s I-Cash program, which safeguards unpaid life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts and unused rebate cards until they can be returned to their owner.”

In Rock Island County alone, there are nearly 204,000 unclaimed properties.

“It’s often a surprise for people to find out they have an overlooked investment account or final paycheck they forgot to grab. We aim to rectify that oversight, and it’s easier than ever to do,” Frerichs said. “This money and property belong to the residents of Illinois. It should be in their pocketbook rather than the state’s safe.”

According to the press release, one in four people who check the state’s I-Cash program will find unclaimed property or money.

To find out if you have unclaimed property or money, you can click here.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 15-year-old was arrested after his mother saw he had a gun with him at school drop-off at a...
Teen arrested after mother noticed son had gun at Texas school drop-off
Staff members at Wide River Winery are still reflecting on Thursday’s attempted robbery that...
Local businesses react to recent attempted robbery
Law enforcement agencies react to Knox County line of duty death
Robert Jermaine Johnson, 38, and Tityana Tanesha Woodland, 26, are both facing several charges...
2 facing charges after robbing, assaulting a man in Davenport
Video from a gas station shows a frightening encounter where a woman smashes cars and other...
VIDEO: Woman smashes cars, objects with child in car in frightening gas station incident

Latest News

logo
Union members at Case New Holland Industrial start strike Monday
Law enforcement agencies react to Knox County line of duty death
Section of 49th Avenue in Moline closed beginning Monday
LMPD officers responded to the call of a shooting in the 3000 block of Warren Avenue around...
Police: 1 juvenile injured in Rock Island shooting