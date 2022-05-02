Former divvyDOSE employees react after sudden layoffs

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Employees at a Quad Cities based pharmacy are speaking out after the company announced layoffs late last week.

divvyDOSE is a full service pharmacy with locations in Moline, Davenport and Rock Island.

TV6 has reached out to divvyDOSE, UnitedHealth Group and Optum to find out the number of employees laid off company-wide and the reasoning. A spokesperson with Optum is gathering the information requested. TV6 will update this story once we learn more.

“It was a lot to handle,” said Cale Barnes, a former divvyDOSE employee.

“I am dumbfounded. I am completely stunned. I’m numb,” said Joan Kaasa, a former divvyDOSE employee.

Former divvyDOSE employees said they were laid off with very little notice Friday.

“Basically if you’re in office, you have about 20 minutes to get your things packed up. If you work remote, you’ll receive a box and shipping label to have your things sent back to divvyDOSE since they provide equipment for us,” said Barnes.

Cale Barnes worked in the enrollment department at the full-service pharmacy, which delivers prescriptions, vitamins and over the counter drugs once per month in pre-sorted packs right to people’s doorstep.

Barnes shared the letter she received in her personal e-mail after the layoffs were announced.

It states 41 full-time and 21 part-time employees were being laid off at the Davenport location, and employees were not needed at work beginning April 30.

The letter went on to stat all laid off employees would be paid normally though May 29, with benefits continuing through May 31.

“They were trying to make a lot of things better with their integration with Optum and UnitedHealth Group. It was a very positive thing. I think we all looked forward to it because so many good things and good changes were supposed to be happening. It just kind of came out of nowhere it felt like,” said Barnes.

A day before being told she no longer had a job, former employee Joan Kaasa said she went in to get her work computer fixed, and it was business as usual.

Now, she is left wondering what is next.

“They told us that they’re going to try to help us get jobs through Optum and United Health Care. But, with Optum taking over, that’s how I lost my job. So, not so sure if that’s going to happen. It’s just, I don’t know. I’m getting to the age, and just with the pandemic and everything, it’s just really hard,” said Kaasa.

The former employees told TV6 the company has offered resources to help laid off employees find a new job inside and outside of the company.

