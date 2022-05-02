Advertisement

Humility Homes saves 140-year-old organ

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Moline organ built in 1882 will keep playing music, as Humility Homes has purchased it from St. Mary’s Church in Moline

The future of the instrument was in jeopardy, as there were plans to remove it from the church, but with no destination. The non-profit group decided to save the organ and keep it playing in the Quad Cities.

Humility Homes’ second-hand store will have an organist play the organ from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

