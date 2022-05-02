Lane restrictions begin Monday on Highway 92 bridge in Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Lane restrictions on Highway 92 Bridge over the Mississippi River in Muscatine begin at 8 a.m. Monday.

The Iowa DOT said they will be washing the bridge. One lane will be closed, with flaggers directing traffic from 8 a.m. to 5 during the project.

The Iowa DOT said the washing is expected to take two days to finish, weather permitting.

