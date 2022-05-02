Overcast and cool start to the week

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Conditions will remain dry today, but by evening, we’ll transition to some wet weather, with showers and a few storms overnight into Tuesday. Rain continues through the morning before wrapping up early Tuesday afternoon. Breezy and cooler conditions continue. We get one dry day Wednesday before the water works start up again Thursday and Friday with another soaking rain. Temperatures will remain in the 50′s to near 60 degrees through the end of the week. Look for sunshine and warmer highs in the 60′s to near 70 degrees for the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. High: 63°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms possible. Low: 49°. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Showers likely through late morning/early afternoon, then mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler. High: 54°. Wind: N 10-20+ mph.

