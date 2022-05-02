Overcast and cool start to the week

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - Overcast skies will be seen today over the entire area which will work to keep temps cooler than normal in the 50s and 60s today. Rain will approach the area this evening and overnight and continue well into Tuesday before moving out of the area. With rain around most of Tuesday highs will be limited to the mid 50s. Rainfall amounts will approach a half inch north of I-80 and near an inch south of I-80. We will get a quick break from rain on Wednesday before another soaking system arrives on Thursday. Showers may linger into Friday morning as well. Temps will run in the 50s and 60s all week before 60s and 70s return for the weekend.

TODAY: Cloudy. High: 63º. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain. Low: 49º Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Rain and breezy. High: 54º

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.