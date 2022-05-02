Advertisement

Overcast and cool start to the week

Two systems bring rain chances this week
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - Overcast skies will be seen today over the entire area which will work to keep temps cooler than normal in the 50s and 60s today. Rain will approach the area this evening and overnight and continue well into Tuesday before moving out of the area. With rain around most of Tuesday highs will be limited to the mid 50s. Rainfall amounts will approach a half inch north of I-80 and near an inch south of I-80. We will get a quick break from rain on Wednesday before another soaking system arrives on Thursday. Showers may linger into Friday morning as well. Temps will run in the 50s and 60s all week before 60s and 70s return for the weekend.

TODAY: Cloudy. High: 63º. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain. Low: 49º Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Rain and breezy. High: 54º

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 15-year-old was arrested after his mother saw he had a gun with him at school drop-off at a...
Teen arrested after mother noticed son had gun at Texas school drop-off
Staff members at Wide River Winery are still reflecting on Thursday’s attempted robbery that...
Local businesses react to recent attempted robbery
Law enforcement agencies react to Knox County line of duty death
A Knox County deputy is dead after police say he was hit during a chase in Henry County.
Knox County Deputy killed during chase identified
Video from a gas station shows a frightening encounter where a woman smashes cars and other...
VIDEO: Woman smashes cars, objects with child in car in frightening gas station incident

Latest News

Headlines
Cooler Monday
It'll be cloudy, breezy and cooler today, with highs only reaching the 50's.
Breezy & Cooler Today
Breezy
Breezy night
First Alert Forecast - Spotty evening rain. Showers, storms, sun and wind Saturday
Scattered showers through Friday night