Police: 1 juvenile injured in Rock Island shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A juvenile was injured after a shooting in the Hy-Vee parking lot in Rock Island Sunday, according to police.

The Rock Island Police Department responded about 5:24 p.m. to a reported shooting in the parking lot of Hy-Vee on 18th Avenue.

Officers on scene reported there was no damage to the business or surrounding areas, but evidence of gunfire was found.

According to police, shortly after a juvenile with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound was at a local hospital.

Police said there is an ongoing investigation.

Police ask anyone with information related to this case is to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.