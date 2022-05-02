Advertisement

QCA law enforcement departments honor fallen officers

By Samson Kimani
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Several Quad Cities police departments honored officers who died in the line of duty with a memorial service Sunday.

The service started at Edgewood Baptist Church in Rock Island and ended at the Quad Cities Law Enforcement Officer Memorial, after traveling in a procession to the Rock Island Sheriff’s Office.

Dozens of officers were named and remembered at the service including Knox County Deputy Nicholas Weist. Some of the names recorded on the memorial are over 150 years old as the oldest line-of-duty death listed is from 1869.

