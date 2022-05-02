Real Conversations: Highlighting solutions in the fight against child abuse

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In this month’s edition of Real Conversations in the QC, we highlight resources in the fight against child abuse in our area. April is National Child Abuse Prevention month, and our guests give us an idea of what the situation is like in the QCA, as well as what resources are available to help.

This episode features Teresa Babers, a former social worker and advocate, Olivia Frantzen, a school counselor in the Rock Island-Milan School District and Brooke Hendrickx, a director at non-profit advocacy group EveryChild in Moline.

