Advertisement

Real Conversations: Highlighting solutions in the fight against child abuse

By Redrick Terry
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In this month’s edition of Real Conversations in the QC, we highlight resources in the fight against child abuse in our area. April is National Child Abuse Prevention month, and our guests give us an idea of what the situation is like in the QCA, as well as what resources are available to help.

This episode features Teresa Babers, a former social worker and advocate, Olivia Frantzen, a school counselor in the Rock Island-Milan School District and Brooke Hendrickx, a director at non-profit advocacy group EveryChild in Moline.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 15-year-old was arrested after his mother saw he had a gun with him at school drop-off at a...
Teen arrested after mother noticed son had gun at Texas school drop-off
Staff members at Wide River Winery are still reflecting on Thursday’s attempted robbery that...
Local businesses react to recent attempted robbery
Law enforcement agencies react to Knox County line of duty death
Robert Jermaine Johnson, 38, and Tityana Tanesha Woodland, 26, are both facing several charges...
2 facing charges after robbing, assaulting a man in Davenport
Video from a gas station shows a frightening encounter where a woman smashes cars and other...
VIDEO: Woman smashes cars, objects with child in car in frightening gas station incident

Latest News

logo
Union members at Case New Holland Industrial start strike Monday
Law enforcement agencies react to Knox County line of duty death
Section of 49th Avenue in Moline closed beginning Monday
Do you have unclaimed property or money in Rock Island County?