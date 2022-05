DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Starting Monday 49th Avenue between 41st and 44th streets in Moline will be closed to through traffic.

The City of Moline said the closure is due to a patching project.

The city said, the contractor, Walter D. Laud Construction, expects the project to be finished by May 20, weather permitting.

