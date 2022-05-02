Advertisement

Spurthi 5K Race to Inspire

Event on May 15 is a fundraiser for Robert Young Center
Spurthi 5K Race to Inspire is May 15
By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Spurthi means to inspire and energize.

Spurthi Fitness is devoted to inspire all things related to healthy living by means of engaging into different fun filled fitness activities is behind this charitable 5K challenge. This year’s beneficiary will be the Robert Young Center..

Vikram Tambe, race director, discusses all the details and invites viewers to get involved.

Spurthi Fitness / 4071 Spartina Ct, / Bettendorf, IA 52722 / 309 517 4414 /

