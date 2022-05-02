Spurthi 5K Race to Inspire

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Spurthi means to inspire and energize.

Spurthi Fitness is devoted to inspire all things related to healthy living by means of engaging into different fun filled fitness activities is behind this charitable 5K challenge. This year’s beneficiary will be the Robert Young Center..

Vikram Tambe, race director, discusses all the details and invites viewers to get involved.

When: Sunday, 15th May 2022 @ 9:00 AM

Where: Veteran’s Memorial Park Bettendorf, IA

How to Register: https://secure.getmeregistered.com/get_information.php...

Spurthi Fitness / 4071 Spartina Ct, / Bettendorf, IA 52722 / 309 517 4414 /

