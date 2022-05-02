Advertisement

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of man walking his dog

Police arrested a man suspected of killing a 52-year-old father. (KCAL, KCBS, SANDOVAL FAMILY, 3RD PARTY HANDOUT, HAYS COUNTY JAIL, AUSTIN STATESMAN, SDSU, CNN)
By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 12:35 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - Police in Texas arrested a man suspected of randomly shooting a man who was walking his dog in Los Angeles and leaving him on the street to die.

A single red rose marks the spot where 52-year-old Marcos Sandoval’s life came to an unnecessary and violent end. The March 12 shooting, which investigators believe was random and unprovoked, was caught on camera in his Mid-City neighborhood in Los Angeles.

Surveillance footage shows a vehicle pull up next to Sandoval before a couple shouts are heard, followed by shots fired.


Police say 52-year-old Marcos Sandoval was fatally shot in what is believed to be a random and unprovoked attack while he was walking his dog in his Los Angeles neighborhood.(Source: Sandoval Family, KCAL/KCBS via CNN)

The accused shooter, who fled in a Ford Fusion, was arrested Wednesday in San Marcos, Texas, with the help of the FBI’s Fugitive Task Force. Detectives have filed a murder charge against 21-year-old Cliffton Kamal Styles.

Authorities say Styles went on a cross-county road trip before arriving in Los Angeles and allegedly killing Sandoval. Afterward, he traveled to San Diego then back to Texas.

Though Styles may be in custody, Sandoval’s family is left with plenty of questions, mainly trying to answer why their beloved patriarch was killed.


Detectives have filed a murder charge against 21-year-old Cliffton Kamal Styles. He is awaiting extradition back to Los Angeles.(Source: Hays County Jail, KCAL/KCBS via CNN)

“He would always put me and my sister first, before anyone,” said one of Sandoval’s daughters at a vigil shortly after the shooting.

Police haven’t determined a motivation in the crime but say Styles may have been suffering from mental illness.

Raymond walks his dog in the same neighborhood where Sandoval was killed. He says he’s been shaken up about his safety ever since.

“It’s kind of scary that this close and something so cold-blooded occurred,” he said. “I’m just astounded by that. I mean, the reasoning behind that, as to the why he would drive all the way here to do some kind of crazy mess like that.”

Police believe Styles may have been involved in other acts of predatory violence during his extensive trip. They are asking anyone who knows anything about other crimes Styles may have committed to contact them.

Styles is awaiting extradition back to Los Angeles.

