Vera French to host free mental health conference on Friday

By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -As a way to acknowledge that May is Mental Health Awareness month, Vera French Foundation is hosting a free conference addressing the relationship between mental health and healthy lifestyles.

Dr. Richard K. Whitaker, Jr., PhD (CEO) of Vera French discusses the Mental Health for Healthy Living Conference to be held on Friday, May 6 at Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf. The conference is free and features two renowned speakers.

Attendees can stay the whole day or for just one session. Lunch is provided. Get registered here: https://bit.ly/3iSVoL7

The morning session offers “Compassion Fatigue/Burnout – Practical Tips for Professionals and Parents” by Chris McCormick Pries, ARNP. The afternoon session is called “Brain Rules – Decoding the Adolescent Brain & the Parenting Brain” with Dr. John Medina, developmental molecular biologist at the University of Washington School of Medicine.

Date: Friday, May 6th

Time: 9:00 am – 4:00 pm (Doors Open at 8:15 am)

Venue: Waterfront Convention Center – 2021 State Street Bettendorf, IA 52722

Vera French / (563) 383-1900 / 1441 W. Central Park Avenue / Davenport, Iowa 52804

