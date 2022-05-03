Alpha lines the town blue for fallen Knox Co. Sheriff’s deputy

ALPHA, Ill. (KWQC) - The Village of Alpha lined the town with blue ribbons on Monday, in honor of a Knox County Sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty.

Just as students were getting to school and about three miles down the road from Alwood Elementary, Deputy Nick Weiste was killed deploying spike strips Friday morning. He was trying to stop a suspect fleeing Knox County Sheriff’s deputies into Henry County.

School Counselor and Assistant Principal, Melissa Cail-Frakes, Said Weist made the ultimate sacrifice.

“This name is a name that will stand out to not only our staff but also our students,” Vail-Frakes said. “I think that you know in this time of grief, it’s important for our community to come together and show that care and respect for the deputy.”

Community members from around Henry and Knox counties came to line the town with blue ribbons on posts and trees along U.S. Route 150.

Mayor Dean Kernan said Weist potentially saved lives by sacrificing his own. He got the idea from someone who used to live in the area.

“I really didn’t know the man himself. However, I don’t think communities understand just how much officers go through,” Kernan said. “We don’t see this every day ... kind of exposure to crime, because they’re that blue line that that that keeps people safe.”

Brittany Blaylock was in town working Friday morning and is still shocked by the incident. She said she came to help tie up ribbons to honor Weist’s family.

“I think it’s amazing. I love the fact that they’re doing this,” Blaylock said. “I hope that Nick’s family sees us and his mom, his wife, his sister ... all of them, and they realize that we’re here for them.”

Meanwhile, Linda Lanning was on her way out of town on Friday. She said it’s important to show support for law enforcement when tragedy strikes.

“We’re just very lucky to have the police officers to do that.” Lanning said. “It was horrible for his family. I know that.”

Deputy Weist started working for the Knox Knowy Sheriff’s department in 2018, and also served as a volunteer firefighter in Viola. A memorial service is planned for Saturday at Galesburg High School at 2 p.m.

