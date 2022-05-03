Argrow’s House to host Mother’s Day customer appreciation day on Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Argrow’s House is a place of help and healing for survivors of violence and domestic abuse in the Quad Cities.

Dr. Kit Ford discusses gift ideas perfect for Mother’s Day and graduates that gives back to their mission. She also invites all to an upcoming Mother’s Day Customer Appreciation Day from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, May 7 at 2313 44th Street, Moline.

Shopping, grab bags, snacks, and pampering in the form of mani/pedis and hand massages are on the itinerary. Argrow’s House offers special edition “Happy Mother’s Day” gift sets (in various scent choices) that are ready for gifting---and priced at just $25 ( $35 value). Other types of unique, handmade items will be available.

If you cannot make the party, gifts can be shipped, picked up or delivered for FREE. Call 563-528-0892, email info@argrowshouse.org or reach out here: CONTACT PAGE

This week is all about the Mother's! Argrow's special edition Happy Mother's Day sets affirm those special words on the... Posted by Argrow's House on Monday, May 2, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.