Advertisement

Argrow’s House to host Mother’s Day customer appreciation day on Saturday

Argrow's House to host Mother's Day customer appreciation day on Saturday
By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Argrow’s House is a place of help and healing for survivors of violence and domestic abuse in the Quad Cities.

Dr. Kit Ford discusses gift ideas perfect for Mother’s Day and graduates that gives back to their mission. She also invites all to an upcoming Mother’s Day Customer Appreciation Day from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, May 7 at 2313 44th Street, Moline.

Shopping, grab bags, snacks, and pampering in the form of mani/pedis and hand massages are on the itinerary. Argrow’s House offers special edition “Happy Mother’s Day” gift sets (in various scent choices) that are ready for gifting---and priced at just $25 ( $35 value). Other types of unique, handmade items will be available.

If you cannot make the party, gifts can be shipped, picked up or delivered for FREE. Call 563-528-0892, email info@argrowshouse.org or reach out here: CONTACT PAGE

This week is all about the Mother's! Argrow's special edition Happy Mother's Day sets affirm those special words on the...

Posted by Argrow's House on Monday, May 2, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Numerous layoffs were announced last Friday.
Former divvyDOSE employees react after sudden layoffs
Robert Jermaine Johnson, 38, and Tityana Tanesha Woodland, 26, are both facing several charges...
2 facing charges after robbing, assaulting a man in Davenport
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
A 1-year-old was attacked inside an Albany daycare facility.
Toddler left with bruises and bite marks after attack at daycare facility

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - A break from the rain Wednesday, with some sun and mid 60s!
First Alert Forecast - A break from the rain Wednesday, with some sun and mid 60s!
plantation
Charleston & Savannah: Coastal Charms Holiday Vacations’ tour highlights
Peterson is one of only 16 teachers selected for the program and the only teacher from Illinois.
QCA elementary teacher selected to a nationally recognized program
Peterson is one of only 16 teachers selected for the program and the only teacher from Illinois.
Galesburg elementary teacher selected to nationally recognized program
plantation
Charleston visit: "Southern Charms" Tour