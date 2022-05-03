Advertisement

‘Extreme’ plant thrives and grows faster under stress, study says

"Extremophyte" plant thrives in harsh conditions and scientists hope that could help them deal...
"Extremophyte" plant thrives in harsh conditions and scientists hope that could help them deal with climate change.(José Dinneny| Stanford University)
By CNN
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – They say what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.

Scientists say that wisdom definitely applies to plants, called “extremophyte.”

The plants not only survive in places that would kill most other plants, but they thrive in them. That includes areas that are extremely dry and cold, or have a high salt content.

Researchers in San Diego say the plants have a unique hormone that kicks into overdrive when conditions get harsh which helps the plant adapt.

According to the journal Nature Plants, experts are hoping to replicate that process in some crops that are at risk because of climate change.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Jermaine Johnson, 38, and Tityana Tanesha Woodland, 26, are both facing several charges...
2 facing charges after robbing, assaulting a man in Davenport
Numerous layoffs were announced last Friday.
Former divvyDOSE employees react after sudden layoffs
LMPD officers responded to the call of a shooting in the 3000 block of Warren Avenue around...
Police: 1 juvenile injured in Rock Island shooting
Do you have unclaimed property or money in Rock Island County?
logo
Union members at Case New Holland Industrial start strike Monday

Latest News

Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
Update on missing Lauderdale County inmate, corrections officer
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds,...
DC reaches $750K settlement in Trump inaugural lawsuit
Human milk grown in a lab could be three years away, according to Biomilq, a new company.
Human milk grown in a lab could be just three years away
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Supreme Court abortion draft opinion, warns other rights threatened