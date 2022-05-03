Fresh Mother’s Day brunch ideas and new ‘Good Graces’ gluten-free brand

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -May has motivated Hy-Vee to bring forward fresh (and easy) brunch ideas to serve Mom plus launch a private-label and more affordable gluten-free brand in time for Celiac Awareness month.

Hy-Vee dietitian, Katie Schaeffer visits PSL for the last time (we will MISS her!) to share nutrition info, products, and demo a recipe in two separate segments. In the first, we learn about the Good Graces gluten- free line. The second interview features Mother’s Day brunch ideas and how your local Hy-Vee can it easier with pre-made trays and buffet packages. An easy, low-sugar (yet delicious) dessert perfect for Sunday is prepped---Lemon-Berry Granola Tarts.

1 (11-oz) bag Good Graces Gluten Free granola

½ cup Hy-Vee sweetened shredded coconut, toasted

½ cup Hy-Vee honey, divided

¼ cup Hy-Vee salted butter, cut up

1 Hy-Vee large egg white

1 (8-z) pkg Hy-Vee cream cheese, softened

1 (6-oz) container Hy-Vee lemon low-fat yogurt

1 tsp lemon zest

2 tsp fresh lemon juice

Mixed Driscoll’s berries

Fresh mint, for garnish

1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Spray 12 (2½-inch) nonstick muffin cups with nonstick spray; set aside.

2. For crusts, place granola and coconut in a food processor. Cover; process until coarsely ground. Transfer to a bowl; set aside. Combine ¼ cup honey and butter in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave on HIGH for 30 seconds or until melted; cool slightly. Whisk in egg white. Add to granola mixture; stir to combine.

3. Press 2 tablespoons granola mixture in bottoms and up sides of each prepared muffin cup. Bake for 14 to 16 minutes or until set. Cool completely in muffin cups.

4. For filling, beat cream cheese with an electric mixer for 30 seconds. Add yogurt, lemon zest and juice, and remaining ¼ cup honey; beat until smooth. Spoon mixture evenly into each cooled crust. Cover; chill. Top with berries and add mint garnish.

Recipe link: https://www.hy-vee.com/recipes-ideas/recipes/lemon-berry-granola-tarts

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.