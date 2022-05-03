Advertisement

Galesburg Fire Department swears in first female firefighter

By Marci Clark
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
GALESBURG, Illinois (KWQC) - It’s the beginning of a new era for the Galesburg Fire Department as the first female firefighter was sworn in Monday morning. Haley Stevenson was welcomed to the department at just 22 years old.

Her father Brad Stevenson is a retired Galesburg deputy fire chief and had the honor of pinning her badge at the ceremony.

“It was very fulfilling to have him pin me and not only see but feel his emotion throughout the entire thing. I felt very proud of myself,” said Haley.

Stevenson said it took a lot of hard work and training from her father.

“You have to pass the agility and then go on to take the written test and pass that and go to the oral interview,” said Stevenson, “Then you have to go through a background, a psych eval, and a polygraph.”

Fire Chief Randy Hovind says he’s not surprised to see her success.

“We didnt give her any favoritism. We supported her, and her dad trained her and she worked hard for it, very hard for it,” said Hovind, “She was able to pass the physical agility test. That’s really the hardest part of the test for females. It is a lot of upper body strength and we don’t change those standards because the job is the same for everybody.”

Hovind says he’s extremely proud of her work and hopes other women will follow in her footsteps.

“You want to treat it as if it’s just somebody else coming on, but at the same point in time, you have to recognize it’s a new era, it’s a change. I wish this would have happened a long time ago but I’m hoping she opens the door for more females to come into the fire service, specifically here,” Hovind said.

Haley has a message for other women thinking about becoming a firefighter.

“If you want something bad enough, you will find the means of doing it whether you believe you can or not. It’s a lot of pressure. It’s intimidating but it’s very exciting at the same time. So the entire time you’re doing all of this, your chest isn’t understanding and...I feel very grateful, very grateful,” Stevenson said.

