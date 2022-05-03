Gray Matters Collective battles mental health stigmas

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -”You matter, your mental health matters, The Gray Matters.”

That is the movement’s slogan at The Gray Matters Collective as established by Haley DeGreve and Kevin Donovan as students at Augustana in 2018. The two set out to make a statement that mental health is important, and a change was necessary. The movement has also recently expanded into chapters at Quad Cities area high schools.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Haley DeGreve joins PSL to discuss topics related to mental health (especially during the pandemic and beyond), the latest poster campaign for the collective, and how each person can make a difference.

The ‘We Are The Collective’ special event is happening on May 17 from 6-8 p.m. at Holiday Inn Ballroom, 226 17th Street Suite 100, Rock Island. Tickets are $15.

The Gray Matters Collective is a mental health awareness and suicide prevention movement. The goal is to empower all people to take care of themselves and those around them by providing an environment of hope, compassion, and community.

You may contact the group via email here: thegraymatterscollective@gmail.com and follow them on Facebook.

The Gray Matters chapter at Rock Island High School had their first meeting today! We are SO happy to see this message... Posted by The Gray Matters Collective on Wednesday, April 27, 2022

