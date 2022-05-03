Advertisement

Humble Heart Creations
By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Following her two daughters’ diagnosis of autism and selective mutism, a Quad Cities mother was motivated to help other families find the help, support, and sense of community they need.

Cinda Bessert is the owner of Humble Heart Creations as she introduces her Moline clothing store that offers much more than apparel. The space also carries calming, sensory and fidget tools,, crafting and sensory classes and a support group for moms and special-needs children. The store is open Monday and Tuesday by appointment and Thursday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The business is closed on Wednesday and Sunday.

Bessert mentions that there will be a free “Mommy and Me” paint class on Friday, May 6 at 5:30 p.m.

Humble Heart Creations / 435 17th Street / Moline, IL / (563) 396-5956 / FACEBOOK

