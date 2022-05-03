Hunter Lou sunglasses brand and the meaning of ‘Always Sunny’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The sunny season is gradually arriving. So it’s timely to consider eye protection and style for every member of the family.

Hannah Reimers and Amanda Lewis are two mamas from Iowa that created Hunter Lou & the “Always Sunny” mission. It is a kid’s accessories and sunglasses brand based on inspiring children to chase dreams, give back and to embrace what “Always Sunny” truly means.

Hunter Lou (website) / FACEBOOK

It’s no surprise that most of our orders are usually from women.. but it’s been soo sweet to see many orders this past... Posted by Hunter Lou on Sunday, May 1, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.