Advertisement

Hunter Lou sunglasses brand and the meaning of ‘Always Sunny’

Hunter Lou Sunglasses
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The sunny season is gradually arriving. So it’s timely to consider eye protection and style for every member of the family.

Hannah Reimers and Amanda Lewis are two mamas from Iowa that created Hunter Lou & the “Always Sunny” mission. It is a kid’s accessories and sunglasses brand based on inspiring children to chase dreams, give back and to embrace what “Always Sunny” truly means.

Hunter Lou (website) / FACEBOOK

It’s no surprise that most of our orders are usually from women.. but it’s been soo sweet to see many orders this past...

Posted by Hunter Lou on Sunday, May 1, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Numerous layoffs were announced last Friday.
Former divvyDOSE employees react after sudden layoffs
Robert Jermaine Johnson, 38, and Tityana Tanesha Woodland, 26, are both facing several charges...
2 facing charges after robbing, assaulting a man in Davenport
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
A 1-year-old was attacked inside an Albany daycare facility.
Toddler left with bruises and bite marks after attack at daycare facility

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - A break from the rain Wednesday, with some sun and mid 60s!
First Alert Forecast - A break from the rain Wednesday, with some sun and mid 60s!
plantation
Charleston & Savannah: Coastal Charms Holiday Vacations’ tour highlights
Peterson is one of only 16 teachers selected for the program and the only teacher from Illinois.
QCA elementary teacher selected to a nationally recognized program
Peterson is one of only 16 teachers selected for the program and the only teacher from Illinois.
Galesburg elementary teacher selected to nationally recognized program
plantation
Charleston visit: "Southern Charms" Tour