Hunter Lou sunglasses brand and the meaning of ‘Always Sunny’
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The sunny season is gradually arriving. So it’s timely to consider eye protection and style for every member of the family.
Hannah Reimers and Amanda Lewis are two mamas from Iowa that created Hunter Lou & the “Always Sunny” mission. It is a kid’s accessories and sunglasses brand based on inspiring children to chase dreams, give back and to embrace what “Always Sunny” truly means.
Hunter Lou (website) / FACEBOOK
