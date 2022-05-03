Junior League introduces ‘Women of QCopoly’ board game featuring women-led businesses

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -When the pandemic hit, all businesses, non-profits and organizations needed to come up with fresh ideas.

That’s when Junior League of the Quad Cities decided to do a localized version of Monopoly that champions women-led businesses and non-profits.

Jennifer Davis, President of Junior League of the Quad Cities, discusses how the board game is a fundraiser that matches their mission which is about women. ‘Women of QCopoly’ was introduced before Christmas in 2021 and the board features 37 sponsors across the area. Davis also elaborates about the group itself and some of its recent projects.

All game sales will go back to the Junior League of the Quad Cities to be used for various community projects. To learn where you can purchase the game, click or tap here.

Junior League of the Quad Cities / PO Box 1125 | Bettendorf, Iowa 52722 | juniorleagueqc@gmail.com

