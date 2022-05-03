KWQC to broadcast debate for U.S. Senate candidates from Iowa

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC is partnering with three other Iowa TV stations to broadcast a debate with the Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The debate will also air on KCCI-TV in Des Moines, KCRG in Cedar Rapids, and KTIV in Sioux City. It will be co-moderated by KWQC’s Hernan Gutierrez, KCCI’s Eric Hanson, KCRG’s Ethan Stein and KTIV’s Matt Breen.

Candidates participating in the debate are Abby Finkenauer, Micheal Franken and Glenn Hurst.

The debate will be held at KCCI-TV’s studio in Des Moines.

The live debate will be streamed on Cozi, KWQC.com, KWQC’s Facebook page, and on the KWQC App available for download on most smart TV devices.

