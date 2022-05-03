Advertisement

KWQC to broadcast debate for U.S. Senate candidates from Iowa

2022 Election generic
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC is partnering with three other Iowa TV stations to broadcast a debate with the Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The debate will also air on KCCI-TV in Des Moines, KCRG in Cedar Rapids, and KTIV in Sioux City. It will be co-moderated by KWQC’s Hernan Gutierrez, KCCI’s Eric Hanson, KCRG’s Ethan Stein and KTIV’s Matt Breen.

Candidates participating in the debate are Abby Finkenauer, Micheal Franken and Glenn Hurst.

The debate will be held at KCCI-TV’s studio in Des Moines.

The live debate will be streamed on Cozi, KWQC.com, KWQC’s Facebook page, and on the KWQC App available for download on most smart TV devices.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Numerous layoffs were announced last Friday.
Former divvyDOSE employees react after sudden layoffs
Robert Jermaine Johnson, 38, and Tityana Tanesha Woodland, 26, are both facing several charges...
2 facing charges after robbing, assaulting a man in Davenport
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued the latest COVID-19 disaster proclamation on April 29, 2022.
Pritzker issues COVID-19 disaster proclamation, reissues executive orders through May 28
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate
A 1-year-old was attacked inside an Albany daycare facility.
Toddler left with bruises and bite marks after attack at daycare facility

Latest News

Over 1,000 UAW members in Burlington, IA and Racine, WI went on strike Monday.
UAW members in Burlington seeking better hours, benefits and pay
First Alert Forecast - A break from the rain Wednesday, with some sun and mid 60s!
First Alert Forecast - A break from the rain Wednesday, with some sun and mid 60s!
Peterson is one of only 16 teachers selected for the program and the only teacher from Illinois.
QCA elementary teacher selected to a nationally recognized program
Peterson is one of only 16 teachers selected for the program and the only teacher from Illinois.
Galesburg elementary teacher selected to nationally recognized program
Roe v. Wade leaked draft
How overturning Roe v. Wade would impact Iowa and Illinois