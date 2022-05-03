Lt. Garrett Ramos, 3 other firefighters to be honored posthumously

(KWQC) - Fallen Sterling Firefighter Lt. Garrett Ramos and three other fallen firefighters will be honored for their sacrifice at a ceremony by the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal.

According to a press release, State Fire Marshal Matt Perez will give the Duty Death Gold Badge to the four families of the fallen firefighters. Those firefighters include Lieutenant Garrett Ramos of the Sterling Fire Department, Firefighter/Paramedic Michael Pickering of the Chicago Fire Department, Firefighter MaShawn Plummer of the Chicago Fire Department, and Firefighter Mehdi Mourad of the Wabash Fire Protection District.

At the same ceremony, one firefighter will receive the Illinois Medal of Honor for “an act of outstanding bravery or heroism, by which the firefighter has demonstrated in great degree the characteristics of selflessness and personal courage above and beyond the call of duty, under adverse conditions, with the possibility of extreme personal risk.”

Likewise, seven firefighters will receive the Medal of Valor award.

The ceremony is on May 10, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Firefighter Memorial on the State Capitol Grounds in Springfield.

