Advertisement

Lt. Garrett Ramos, 3 other firefighters to be honored posthumously

(none)
By Jenna Jackson
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWQC) - Fallen Sterling Firefighter Lt. Garrett Ramos and three other fallen firefighters will be honored for their sacrifice at a ceremony by the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal.

According to a press release, State Fire Marshal Matt Perez will give the Duty Death Gold Badge to the four families of the fallen firefighters. Those firefighters include Lieutenant Garrett Ramos of the Sterling Fire Department, Firefighter/Paramedic Michael Pickering of the Chicago Fire Department, Firefighter MaShawn Plummer of the Chicago Fire Department, and Firefighter Mehdi Mourad of the Wabash Fire Protection District.

At the same ceremony, one firefighter will receive the Illinois Medal of Honor for “an act of outstanding bravery or heroism, by which the firefighter has demonstrated in great degree the characteristics of selflessness and personal courage above and beyond the call of duty, under adverse conditions, with the possibility of extreme personal risk.”

Likewise, seven firefighters will receive the Medal of Valor award.

The ceremony is on May 10, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Firefighter Memorial on the State Capitol Grounds in Springfield.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Jermaine Johnson, 38, and Tityana Tanesha Woodland, 26, are both facing several charges...
2 facing charges after robbing, assaulting a man in Davenport
Numerous layoffs were announced last Friday.
Former divvyDOSE employees react after sudden layoffs
LMPD officers responded to the call of a shooting in the 3000 block of Warren Avenue around...
Police: 1 juvenile injured in Rock Island shooting
Do you have unclaimed property or money in Rock Island County?
logo
Union members at Case New Holland Industrial start strike Monday

Latest News

A Memorial Service for Deputy Nicholas Weist will be held Saturday, May 7, at 2 p.m.
Memorial service for Knox County Deputy to be held Saturday
Drier by Wednesday
Rain tapers off this morning
Dozens of community members helped tie blue ribbons along U.S. Route 150 on Monday.
Alpha lines the town blue for fallen Knox Co. Sheriff’s deputy
Galesburg Fire Department swears in first female firefighter
Galesburg Fire Department swears in first female firefighter