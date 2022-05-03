Memorial service for Knox County Deputy to be held Saturday

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A Memorial Service for the late Knox County Deputy Nicholas Weist will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

According to a press release, the service will be held at Galesburg High School. A First Responder walk-through line-up will begin at 1 p.m. and take place at 2 p.m. The Memorial Service will follow. After the service, there will be a Law Enforcement Procession. The route will be released at a later date.

Illinois State Police encourage the public to come out and line the route to show support.

Deputy Weist was killed in the line of duty Friday.

According to the obituary, Deputy Weist leaves behind his wife and two children.

